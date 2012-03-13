RepixDesign

TrackTrack.it Website App

RepixDesign
RepixDesign
  • Save
TrackTrack.it Website App tracktrack web audio app music
Download color palette

The website App and iPhone App are under development at the moment, the 1.0 version will soon be launched and I think it's going to be great!
Both apps are being presented at Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
RepixDesign
RepixDesign

More by RepixDesign

View profile
    • Like