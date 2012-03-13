I've been experimenting a lot recently with Photoshop. Seeing the likes of SoftFacade and Cuberto treat Photoshop like 3D rendering software is so inspiring.

I recently saw Adam Polselli's Dribbble shot of the Rdio icon dripped in a cloth of some sort. Thought I'd give it a bash.

Don't shout at me for the jagged lines and horrible lighting. I'm a newbie!