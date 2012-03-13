🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been experimenting a lot recently with Photoshop. Seeing the likes of SoftFacade and Cuberto treat Photoshop like 3D rendering software is so inspiring.
I recently saw Adam Polselli's Dribbble shot of the Rdio icon dripped in a cloth of some sort. Thought I'd give it a bash.
Don't shout at me for the jagged lines and horrible lighting. I'm a newbie!