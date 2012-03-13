James

Cloth

James
James
  • Save
Cloth cloth icon 3d design red pattern orange stripe
Download color palette

I've been experimenting a lot recently with Photoshop. Seeing the likes of SoftFacade and Cuberto treat Photoshop like 3D rendering software is so inspiring.

I recently saw Adam Polselli's Dribbble shot of the Rdio icon dripped in a cloth of some sort. Thought I'd give it a bash.

Don't shout at me for the jagged lines and horrible lighting. I'm a newbie!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

More by James

View profile
    • Like