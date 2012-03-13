Trent Walton

Grecian Light Face

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Hire Me
  • Save
Grecian Light Face grecian light face typekit wood type revival specimens
Download color palette

I was honored to be asked to design the specimens for the latest Wood Type Revival release, Grecian Light Face.

It's also available on Typekit

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker
Hire Me

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like