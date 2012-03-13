TinchyRobot

Neat lil icons

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Neat lil icons clean tidy icon icons simple web ui user interface basket calender paper speech bubble 32x32px
Download color palette

Started working on this icon set for a future pixel snacks release. what do you thinks guys?

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like