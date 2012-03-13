Zach Fuhr

logo final

Zach Fuhr
Zach Fuhr
  • Save
logo final logo identity custom lettering
Download color palette

Final concept for personal logo. Still up in the air on the color but kind of liking this grey. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Zach Fuhr
Zach Fuhr

More by Zach Fuhr

View profile
    • Like