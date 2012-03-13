Steve Gibbs

Pirate

Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs
  • Save
Pirate sketch drawing sketch book pirate skull ai illustrator
Download color palette

Vectorizing the doodle. I like the direction its going but it is not done.

43172e980aaf7a031208e139acf006bc
Rebound of
Pirate Doodle
By Steve Gibbs
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs

More by Steve Gibbs

View profile
    • Like