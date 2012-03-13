20 Years Late for a John Hughes Film

This is a mix of songs I put together that remind me of a soundtrack for a John Hughes' film due to the nature of the lyrics, vocal style, and musical arrangement that defined that time period. This is a compilation of songs that were made "20 years too late for a John Hughes film".

About the cover: I chose fonts commonly used from the time period. I chose pink for two reasons, "Pretty in Pink" and hot pink being the definitive color of the 80's. The 3 stripes mimic the slots in the lockers behind John Hughes in the photo, and also mimic the stripes people had in their hairstyles at the time. And... triangles were the shape of the 80's.

Listen here: http://bit.ly/yL2oPH