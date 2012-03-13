Irmantas Genotas

12 logotypes for free

Irmantas Genotas
Irmantas Genotas
  • Save
12 logotypes for free logo brand branding identity logotypes hq high quality for free free stuff
Download color palette

12 logotypes for free!
Enjoy! :)
http://genotas.deviantart.com/gallery/35978409

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Irmantas Genotas
Irmantas Genotas

More by Irmantas Genotas

View profile
    • Like