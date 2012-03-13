🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a snippet of a piece on The Hobbit… it's for an upcoming show in the spring called Black, White & Read All Over : where illustrators take some of their favourite books & create a 2 colour screen-print poster to be sold at the event. Super fun to do, with the total illo being revealed shortly.