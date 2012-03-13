Dushan Milic

Elvis' Last Days

Here's the spread from the upcoming Circus Mind poetry book that revolves around music. CM should be a powerfully illustrated tome that brings together poetry, music & art! The phenomenal illo by Jacqui Oakley makes for some easy-peasy layout! Fonts are from HFJ (no surprise) with Acropolis titling & Whitney body copy.

Rebound of
The Last Days of Elvis
By Jacqui Oakley
