Simon Lemmerer

its bookbinding time...

Simon Lemmerer
Simon Lemmerer
  • Save
its bookbinding time... bookbinding
Download color palette

...all handmade, portfolio books for Engarde - done in December 2011...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Simon Lemmerer
Simon Lemmerer

More by Simon Lemmerer

View profile
    • Like