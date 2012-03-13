George Wiltshire

A great cyclist once said

George Wiltshire
George Wiltshire
  • Save
A great cyclist once said print typography texture frame cycling greg lemond quote
Download color palette

"It never gets easier, you just go faster."
Greg LeMond

so true

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
George Wiltshire
George Wiltshire

More by George Wiltshire

View profile
    • Like