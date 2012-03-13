Yana Makarevich

Turov Dairy Industrial Complex 2

Yana Makarevich
Yana Makarevich
  • Save
Turov Dairy Industrial Complex 2 cow bull profile aurochs cheese milk dairy logo
Download color palette

Cheese production. One of three logos, that was presented to the klient. Turov - city in Belarus, that named in honour of aurochs, ancient bulls. So, I mixed it's profile with T.
Accepted.

2430a727bd3b236125ca427001bf9251
Rebound of
Turov Dairy Industrial Complex
By Yana Makarevich
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Yana Makarevich
Yana Makarevich

More by Yana Makarevich

View profile
    • Like