🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tomorrow I'll be giving an Appsterdam workshop at BNO, Amsterdam. As I'm from Rotterdam, I just had to put this in my slides ;-)
Just a joke. All credits for the (original) logo go to Jasper Hauser http://dribbble.com/shots/179966-Appsterdam and Michiel de Graaf http://dribbble.com/shots/180024-Appsterdam
If you're interested in the workshop, it's called 'UX design for mobile' http://www.meetup.com/Appsterdam/events/55016082/