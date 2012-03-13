Martin Schmetzer

Ektopia ambigram

Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer
  • Save
Ektopia ambigram schmetzer ambigram rotational symmetri typography design ektopia blogg hand drawn
Download color palette

Logotype and rotational ambigram for Ektopia.
I´m actually pretty damn pleased with how this turned out.
Brain exercise.

Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer

More by Martin Schmetzer

View profile
    • Like