Amy O'Donnell Lueth

Nav Buttons for Website

Amy O'Donnell Lueth
Amy O'Donnell Lueth
Hire Me
  • Save
Nav Buttons for Website ui web website buttons interface design texture
Download color palette

This is the nav for a website I'm working on, as well as exploring some UI techniques.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Amy O'Donnell Lueth
Amy O'Donnell Lueth
versatile designer, lettering + mural artist
Hire Me

More by Amy O'Donnell Lueth

View profile
    • Like