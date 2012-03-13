Alexandru Precup

Duo Expert
Logo design for an accounting/finance company. Is WIP and I would appreciate some feedback, I am trying to make a balance between the D and the O, but keep it elegant and simple in the same time.

Will be used mainly on black & white printers.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
