S is for Super inspired by Teresa!

S is for Super inspired by Teresa! lettering script drawing french s hand drawn
This S is clearly inspired by @Teresa Wozniak's letter and has a bit of @Jessica Hische's Buttermilk in it. Just trying something new.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
