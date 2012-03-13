Rodhmir Labadie

Black and Yellow

Rodhmir Labadie
Rodhmir Labadie
  • Save
Black and Yellow splash texture first shot music production
Download color palette

Working on a screen for a music client, they liked yellow, they thought the color may be too playful. I tried to demonstrate how serious it could be.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Rodhmir Labadie
Rodhmir Labadie

More by Rodhmir Labadie

View profile
    • Like