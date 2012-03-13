Cuberto

Photoalbum iPad sketch

Cuberto
Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Photoalbum iPad sketch photo ipad sketch app
Download color palette

Hi Guys!
It is a new project which we have been started in January of this year. Now we want to show the initial step of the project and in a few days we will publish the color screen for the new iPad.

Stay tuned.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like