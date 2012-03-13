Cast My Book

Tyago Neres

Trying to make time here and there to finish this personal project from last year...

My wife and her 4 sisters love to read and will collectively cast and write reviews for nearly every novel they read. As they're all currently living on different continents, I'm setting up a site so they can keep up their sisterly tradition.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
