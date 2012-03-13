Impressionist 2137

We have decided to chip in, because we are good at this and have designed a huge pack that contains over 300 elements for webdesign that represent almost anything one can imagine. The elements are so far distributed on 5 pages. You can find here: Edit Boxes, Tabs, Buttons, Notification Windows, Menus, fast solutions for the menu tabs, windows, backgrounds, graphics, sliders, informational blocks and many others. All the elements have been done in Photoshop using Shapes. This means that all the elements can be zoomed in or out without losing quality. All the elements from this pack are editable and available in PSD (fully layered), hence they can be easily integrated in any concept or design.

Don’t spend your time reinventing the wheel. Value your time and use it for your creativity, generating new ideas. With the help of the Impressionist UI pack you could build new prototypes. Everything is ready for you, and you will only have to create something special by using the elements from this set.

Shmidt Sergey was the one to design this cool pack containing 200 (x3) icons. You can change and adapt the icons considering your own tastes and resize them from 16x16px to any size you would think of- anyhow they will look cool. Don’t be afraid to use different styles while using these icons for your design. They have been specially designed this way so that you won’t need to think too much when choosing the styles.

All the icons have been skillfully made using 16 pixels, by respecting real proportions; this is why they will always be spotted no matter the size whether it’s a favicon or a poster at the airport. Impressionist UI contains a full package of icons that any designer should have access to.

