Just a little response to fellow designer work flow.
Im suggesting to all designers to try out:
http://www.cvalley.com/products/xtreampath/

I can't imagine my self to work in AI no more with out this plugin, its just great time saver, huge recommendation to all especially to people who designs logos.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
