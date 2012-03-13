Gas13

The Depths of Natalie's Consciousness

The Depths of Natalie's Consciousness illustration pixel pixelart
The idea of the challenge was to interpret and pixel Natalie's art (a random kid drawing found via Google).

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
