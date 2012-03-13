Onur Orhon

bill evans piano jazz beer label draft tap 3d
Tap handle for "The Opener", a beer label I made a while ago. The whole concept was inspired by Bill Evans' music, so I started playing with this idea of piano keys that are isolated from their original context.

In this iteration I added some textures. Still working out a few details. Comments?

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
