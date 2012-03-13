Tess Donohoe

Raw Food Menu

Tess Donohoe
Tess Donohoe
  • Save
Raw Food Menu menu print work-in-progress food graphic design
Download color palette

I am currently working with a vegan restaurant to redo their branding. Here's a snapshot of the menu I am working on. I am trying to keep it simple and bold just like their food.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Tess Donohoe
Tess Donohoe

More by Tess Donohoe

View profile
    • Like