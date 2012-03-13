Sarah Zimmerman

Photo Drip - Version 2

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
  • Save
Photo Drip - Version 2 photo photography framed clip clothespin tray water drip
Download color palette

Rebounded version of the photo drip and developer tray. Made it smaller so the user profile can fit more images on the page. Also created a closed-in shelving space and tweaked the tray a bit.

38513006e7ed586b0c09302ffc277b99
Rebound of
Photo Drip
By Sarah Zimmerman
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

More by Sarah Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like