Yum Yum Chocolate Chip Honey Dip

Yum Yum Chocolate Chip Honey Dip icon home geomicons navigation bar toggle app iphone ios button clean blue gray
Can I get a scoop?

Errrr...awkward...anyways....

As expected, the brown got nixed:).....buttttt...I was still able to keep the new geomicons front and center.....

Geomicons Squared Rebound
By Chris Irwin
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
