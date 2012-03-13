Wawan Zahari

OverLunch.my Landing Page

Wawan Zahari
Wawan Zahari
  • Save
OverLunch.my Landing Page web design website responsive css3
Download color palette

A simple responsive landing page for OverLunch. As I'm still experimenting with all these responsive thingy, don't expect the site to be flawless.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Wawan Zahari
Wawan Zahari

More by Wawan Zahari

View profile
    • Like