Tad Dobbs

Pets Logo

Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs
  • Save
Pets Logo logo logo design sketch custom type dog collar tail black
Download color palette

Typographic logo inspired by the Porno for Pyros song "Pets." Just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs

More by Tad Dobbs

View profile
    • Like