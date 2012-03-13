Ryan | Blackboard

Bumpercrop Logo

Ryan | Blackboard
Ryan | Blackboard
  • Save
Bumpercrop Logo logo design sxsw startupbus
Download color palette

New logo design for the company we created while riding the StartupBus to SXSW.

BumerCrop is empowering connections between home-based food growers for sharing/selling crops in order to promote healthier lifestyles with quality food.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Ryan | Blackboard
Ryan | Blackboard

More by Ryan | Blackboard

View profile
    • Like