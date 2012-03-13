Laura Giraudo

Take me with you!

Take me with you!
Design I made for Bardo (www.bardo.co)
It has been applied to a totebag with silkscreen. 3 colors.
Take a look http://www.bardo.co/index.php?/tote-bags/take-me/

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
