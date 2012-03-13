Fritz Duggan

Fat Mice = Happy Mice

Fritz Duggan
Fritz Duggan
  • Save
Fat Mice = Happy Mice just an idea
Download color palette

My mouse is lazy. Saw this in AirDrop and I want it when I close a single doc. So I threw this together.

Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Fritz Duggan
Fritz Duggan

More by Fritz Duggan

View profile
    • Like