Darling Nicky

Darling Nicky character design cartoon autodesk copic
Just discovered that Autodesk SketchBook Copic is free to download! Grab it here... http://www.blendernation.com/2011/08/02/autodesk-sketchbook-copic-edition-free/

Check out the full version here... http://mikepetrik.posterous.com/autodesk-sketchbook-copic-darling-nicky

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
