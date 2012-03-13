W A L K I N G S T I C K

Amyella Creative logotype type mark identity
I read this: http://www.amyellacreative.com/blog/2010/9/14/amyellacreative-logo-design-process.html

And made everything you see here. Pencil and all ;)

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
