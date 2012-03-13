YOU CAN'T SURPRISE THE DEAD

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
this was made as a cd cover art, experimental music by artist who goes by the name Thy Mesmerized. this was a free job and rejected by the client as it's too clean for his taste, and i had no time to make the adjustments and change to a "darker" version. plus i do like the outcome as it is and wouldn't like to change it. so keeping it as a private project for portfolio or maybe a future use...