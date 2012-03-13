Anton Tolkunov

Glyphs

Anton Tolkunov
Anton Tolkunov
  • Save
Glyphs chat fork knife needle wi-fi ui icons glyphs web tree
Download color palette

This is a bunch of glyphs for a corporate identity.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Anton Tolkunov
Anton Tolkunov

More by Anton Tolkunov

View profile
    • Like