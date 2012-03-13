Dan Peters

Parent Power

Dan Peters
Dan Peters
  • Save
Parent Power vintage parenting series hero
Download color palette

A retro mailer design I put together for Riverway Church. Super Hero Parents courtesy of Kakigori Studio.

Full Screenshot Here: http://cl.ly/3z1g313M092p1m2T2s3L

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Dan Peters
Dan Peters

More by Dan Peters

View profile
    • Like