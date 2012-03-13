gregor zakelj

Radddar App html5 app
This will be a web based app where you can easily see and connect with people around you. It’s a service based on coincidence and location. Just a simple opportunity, to meet people near you. A few of them out there but concept here is as cleaned as it gets. Been working on this form months now...

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
