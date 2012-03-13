Simon Birky Hartmann

Blast (but not really) from the past

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Blast (but not really) from the past glossy orb octagon web 2.0
Download color palette

A client REQUESTED that kind of style approach in his branding.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like