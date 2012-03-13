Big Bricks Website

Here's a wee website I'm designing for the newly opened pizza and rib restaurant in Chicago, Big Bricks. I also designed their logo and other collateral and was pleased to see an excited response from patrons and fellow designers. All of the elements use a lot of whitespace and big bold typography. I love feedback so feel free to leave some before you leave! http://cl.ly/2N0d372s0J1B2N1Y2m07