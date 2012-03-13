Twitter Reply Notification

Iain

Just a small idea I had about the Twitter Mac app; if a reply notification bubble showed up for a few seconds as soon as it comes in. As an option, of course, in case it becomes too annoying.

Also played with the UI a bit and added a (very) subtle texture and just a bit of practice mimicking the Twitter app UI.

Also the dude in the picture is the amazing Collin Henderson, you should follow him on Twitter. :D

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
