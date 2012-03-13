Baxter Orr

Unemployment Infographic

Baxter Orr
Baxter Orr
  • Save
Unemployment Infographic unemployment infographic
Download color palette

Fixed a couple problems.

Final Version Here: http://mrthankful.com/post/19233461444/i-am-thankful-for-infographics

D19c60bf592c14a8d9b494930a34e56e
Rebound of
Unemployment Infographic
By Baxter Orr
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Baxter Orr
Baxter Orr

More by Baxter Orr

View profile
    • Like