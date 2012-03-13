Podio Creator [Animated]

Create anything, from anywhere.

Pushing my GIF skills to the max with a design for the new Podio Creator, which allows you to create items from anywhere on the site.

Pre-populated with frequently used apps, super fast keyboard navigation, and type to search. It's all there baby.

Note: I'd probably make the menu appear whilst the field is expanding, but my GIF skills are lacking that even a single axis animation is hard enough. It would also be a lot fast in real life.