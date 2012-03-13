Florian Casanova

Yroz Categories

Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
Hire Me
  • Save
Yroz Categories yroz.fr graphic ui css
Download color palette

addition of categories for the site YROZ.fr
Work on progress

Full Version: http://www.yroz.fr/categorie

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
In-House Art Director & Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Florian Casanova

View profile
    • Like