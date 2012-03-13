Tom Szorady

Jersey Illustration

Tom Szorady
Tom Szorady
  • Save
Jersey Illustration sports illustration vector jersey
Download color palette

Half-way through a quick vector illustration via freelance. I don't know if I can put up the final yet, so I might rebound later. I like using paper, pencil and pen before going on the computer. When I have the time, I try to trace every line instead of using LiveTrace or VectorMagic. Feels more personal. Took about 3 hours give or take. I need to get faster!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Tom Szorady
Tom Szorady

More by Tom Szorady

View profile
    • Like