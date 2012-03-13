Bryan Rumfola

Morning Buzz

Morning Buzz
I recently had the privilege of being asked to contribute some illustration work for the local AIGA chapter to promote their morning meetings. The doodles on the page and coffee stains are pre-made vectors from Spoon Graphics & GoMedia respectively. Everything else is vectors from scratch.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
