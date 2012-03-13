Morning Buzz

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I recently had the privilege of being asked to contribute some illustration work for the local AIGA chapter to promote their morning meetings. The doodles on the page and coffee stains are pre-made vectors from Spoon Graphics & GoMedia respectively. Everything else is vectors from scratch.