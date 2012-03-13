Generalmings

Doug Harris

This is for a new company coming out shortly. They are an Asian themed tea and beverage company. The idea here is to have an Asian General serving you tea which is represented by the tea leafs getting served from his hands.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
