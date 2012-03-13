Tron Burgundy

Mutt-Stache March

Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
Hire Me
  • Save
Mutt-Stache March
Download color palette

Because putting a mustache on a dog was never an option...

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Tron Burgundy
Tron Burgundy
The Much Bigger Half of Halftone Def Studios - Levi Ratliff
Hire Me

More by Tron Burgundy

View profile
    • Like