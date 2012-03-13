Jonathan Ogden

Sketches

Sketches sketch hand-drawn drawing elements website
Just picked out some of the sketches I've been doing for the new Genetik website that I rather like. I've never really done much hand drawn stuff, it was never my strong point and I prefer to do clean / minimal stuff but I really liked how these ones came out! Imperfection is fun.

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
